Yahoo Tries To Convince World Its Search Business Isn't Completely Toast

Yahoo held a big meeting at its headquarters today to talk about search. The reason? Shashi Seth, VP of search, wanted to ‘let people know that we are in the [search] game.’



We couldn’t make it out to Sunnyvale, but TechCrunch’s MG Siegler was on hand for the presentation. Looking over his notes, it appears as though Yahoo didn’t say much. It mostly talked about how it’s going to try to stay relevant.

With its Microsoft deal, Yahoo says it doesn’t need to worry about the backend of search. As a result it will make the front-end awesome. Yahoo wants to build the best search interface in the world.

The problem here, as always, is that people don’t really think search interface is broken. Google’s suffering from some feature creep, but overall the experience is fine. And any tweaks Yahoo makes to search that are truly awe-inspiring will be quickly replicated by Google.

Yahoo was asked repeatedly about the decline in search share. The executives admit it’s happening, but they say its mostly from toolbar and PC deals. They’ll try to turn it around by directing more traffic from Yahoo sites to search.

