Yahoo Still Bleeding Execs, Reorg Coming (YHOO)

We’ve been hearing rumblings about a coming reorg/exec exodus at Yahoo, and this morning, Kara Swisher offers more details: She says Qi Lu, EVP of the search and advertising tech group, is leaving. Who else is going?



Better question — who else is staying? Kara:

Yahoo CEO Jerry Yang and President Sue Decker should be worried about just about everyone at this point, from Connected Life EVP Marco Boerries to Platforms and Infrastructure division EVP Ash Patel to the quartet of execs under Weiner.

Any insecurity in that group—Front Door and Network Services’ Tapan Bhat, Brad Garlinghouse, who heads Yahoo’s communications and communities arenas, Media Group head Scott Moore and Yahoo Search’s Vish Makhijani.–and other SVPs on that level really, are especially worrisome, as the voids above and below them become larger and offers from the outside more enticing.

UPDATE: TechCrunch now adds two more names to the leaving list: Vish Makhijani and Brad “Peanut Butter” Garlinghouse. Seconded by the NYT and many others.

Henry Blodget has already suggested an employee retention strategy for Jerry — one that involves a baseball bat and other incentive programs. It’s not clear that Jerry has picked up on the memo.

But Kara says he and Sue are indeed planning a reorg, one that will give Sue’s ally Hillary Schneider even more clout. This is also a good explanation for the current hiring freeze — tough to make hires when the org chart’s about to get scrambled. Anyone want to weigh in with details? [email protected], or use our anonymous tip box.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.