Yahoo Testing Out New Homepage

Yahoo (YHOO) seems to be selectively rolling out its new homepage. We just popped open Yahoo.com and it redirected to m.www.yahoo.com. Besides an updated, cleaner layout, it also includes a customisable left navigation bar.



What does this mean? Instead of just customising links to Yahoo sites, you can add links to external sites like MySpace, Wired, Barron’s, Forbes.com, NPR, etc., via an “application gallery.” (But unlike Google’s iGoogle, it seems like you can’t just add any RSS feed or link. Perhaps an opportunity for improvement. Or at least an opportunity for Yahoo to get companies to pay to be part of the gallery.)

The risk is that Yahoo’s massive homepage traffic firehose will start sending more eyeballs off-site instead of pushing them along to another Yahoo property. But the potential payoff is that if people enjoy the new homepage more than the old one — hard to see why they wouldn’t — they’ll come back and use it more often.

(Update: Apparently we were very lucky test recipients. A Yahoo rep does not have “timing to share” about a broader rollout.)

