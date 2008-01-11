Yahoo Spokesperson Swisher Denies eBay, Rejects MSFT

No official response from Yahoo about yesterday’s eBay and Microsoft rumours, but two unofficial ones through Valley blogger Kara Swisher:

Yahoo takeover of eBay ridiculous

Yahoo only be interested in a Microsoft offer if the stock really tanked. Our question: What is Yahoo’s definition of “tank”?

We agree regarding eBay. We also agree that Yahoo wouldn’t take a dime-a-dozen 20% premium offer, especially over the current stock price. And, as shareholders, we would vastly prefer to see Yahoo get its act together again instead of selling out, because a straight Microsoft-Yahoo takeover would be a disaster. But as Microsoft continues to flail on the Internet, a Murdoch-like pre-emptive bid is not beyond the realm of possibility.

See Also: Microsoft to Buy Yahoo Again!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.