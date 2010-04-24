Uh-Oh, Yahoo Wants To Make Its Email More Social

Photo: yahoo.com

Yahoo plans on making itself much more social, Joseph Menn at the FT reports.Executives tell Joseph that in the next few weeks, Yahoo will start telling users when people in their Yahoo address book leave comments on stories on Yahoo news, or otherwise “interact” with bits on Yahoo’s different sites. Further down the road, Yahoo will integrate Twitter and Facebook updates as well.



The last time a major web brand tried to make a social network out of its email program, it was a disaster. Google Buzz set off alarm bells all over the place about privacy. Once the dust settled, the buzz about Google Buzz died off, and we barely hear a whisper about it anymore.

If Yahoo is really going to send alerts to about what friends are doing, let’s hope it proceeds with some intelligence.

Actually, we’d rather Yahoo just drop the whole thing. We really don’t need Yahoo trying to be a social network. Facebook works just fine. Twitter, too.

Yahoo is a media company, not a technology company, and it should start acting like it.

See Also: How Google Went Into “Code Red” And Saved Google Buzz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.