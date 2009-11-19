Yahoo Re-Orgs Right Media International, Firing Some*

Update: A Yahoo spokesperson reached us with this statement.



Right Media International continues to operate as the leading independent exchange. We have recently aligned the operations of the business to reflect the Yahoo! structure to allow the exchange to regionally align with local market needs. This change is a testament to the growth of the international client base as we now have full service Right Media teams in each of the regions.

Earlier: As it re-brands its Right Media Ad exchange, Yahoo is also re-organising the Right Media international team, canning an unkown number of people including VP Denise Colella, an industry source tells us.

Our source says the laid-off Yahoos will get a “doublekicker” severance, meaning they’ll get their bonuses and see a full accelleration of stock vesting.

Prior to the whole “re-branding” intiative, Right Media International ran as a seperate business unit apart from Yahoo. Now the plan is to “regionalize” the company, and have each region report back to Sunnyvale.

Correction: An earlier version of this post said Yahoo “shuttered” Right Media International. Though most of the team is out, a better word is “re-organised.” An earlier version of this post also said 12 people were fired. A source close to Right Media tells us this number is incorrect (but would not provide a correct one).

