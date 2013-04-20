Yahoo Shuts Down A Half Dozen Products

Yahoo announced that it’s shutting down a few products. Most of these look like things that were not used by many, so we doubt there will be much of an outcry.



Here’s the list:

Upcoming

As of April 30, 2013, Upcoming will be going away. If you have uploaded events to the site, please click here to learn how to download your information. Additionally, effective on April 30, 2013, we will no longer support the Upcoming API.

Yahoo! Deals

As of April 30, 2013, Yahoo! Deals will be going away. You can find out more details about this, including instructions on how to save your coupons prior to the Yahoo! Deals shutdown here.

Yahoo! SMS Alerts

As of April 30, 2013, Yahoo! SMS Alerts will be going away. If you’ve been receiving SMS alerts, we encourage you to stay-up-date on all the latest with our mobile apps including Yahoo! News, Yahoo! Weather, Yahoo! Sports, or Yahoo! Finance. If you’ve been receiving horoscope alerts, you can check your horoscope on yahoo.com. Alternatively, you can go to alerts.yahoo.com and select to receive your alerts via email or Yahoo! Messenger.

Yahoo! Kids

As of April 30, 2013, Yahoo! Kids (formerly known as Yahooligans) will be going away. Our youngest users still have plenty of opportunities to engage with Yahoo! content and products. For example, users who are under 13 can register for a Yahoo! ID through our Family Accounts program, connect with family and friends through Yahoo! Mail and Messenger, and check out upcoming family friendly films on Yahoo! Movies.

Yahoo! Mail and Messenger feature phone (J2ME) apps

As of April 30, 2013, the Yahoo! Mail and Messenger apps for feature phones (J2ME) will be going away. We continue to support Yahoo! Mail and Messenger via mobile web for our users with feature phones. We also offer Yahoo! Mail apps for iOS, Android and Windows 8; and Yahoo! Messenger apps for Android and iOS.

Older versions of Yahoo! Mail

Beginning the week of June 3, 2013, older versions of Yahoo! Mail (including Yahoo! Mail Classic) will no longer be available. Those of you using these older versions of Yahoo! Mail can switch to the new Yahoo! Mail, which is fast and easier-to-use. If you’re on dial-up or an older browser, we’ll move you to an HTML only / basic version of the new Yahoo! Mail. We’ll be reaching out to each of you via email to give you more information about this and what to expect. Additionally, to learn more about the Yahoo! Mail migration, please click here.

