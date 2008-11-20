Yahoo Shareholders Love Jerry After All

Yesterday, we noted that the cost to Yahoo shareholders of having Jerry Yang as CEO was apparently $2 billion–as evidenced by the stock’s pop after he announced that he was stepping down.



We were wrong!

It turns out Yahoo shareholders were perfectly fine with having Jerry as CEO. That pop, it appears, was merely enthusiasm that, with Jerry out of the way, Microsoft would come rushing in to buy the company.

Now that Steve Ballmer has put the kibosh on that, the “Jerry gone” premium has evaporated.

See Also: Ballmer: Buy Yahoo? NFW

