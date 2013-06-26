Scummy Yahoo Shareholder To Marissa Mayer: 'I'm A Dirty Old Man And You Look Attractive'

Here’s the latest reason it’s kinda sucky being the CEO of a public company.
At Yahoo’s shareholder meeting, a scuzzy shareholder said to Marissa Mayer, “I’m a dirty old man, and you look attractive.”
He then asked about a dividend.
We almost didn’t believe our ears. We were watching a live stream of the event. But, other people on Twitter confirmed that he said it.
Gross.
Mayer handled it very well. She just ignored his scuzzball comment.
