Scummy Yahoo Shareholder To Marissa Mayer: 'I'm A Dirty Old Man And You Look Attractive'

Jay Yarow
Marissa MayerYahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

Here’s the latest reason it’s kinda sucky being the CEO of a public company. 

At Yahoo’s shareholder meeting, a scuzzy shareholder said to Marissa Mayer, “I’m a dirty old man, and you look attractive.” 

He then asked about a dividend. 

We almost didn’t believe our ears. We were watching a live stream of the event. But, other people on Twitter confirmed that he said it.

Gross. 

Mayer handled it very well. She just ignored his scuzzball comment. 

