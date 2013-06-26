Scummy Yahoo Shareholder To Marissa Mayer: 'I'm A Dirty Old Man And You Look Attractive'

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

Here’s the latest reason it’s kinda sucky being the CEO of a public company.



At Yahoo’s shareholder meeting, a scuzzy shareholder said to Marissa Mayer, “I’m a dirty old man, and you look attractive.”

He then asked about a dividend.

We almost didn’t believe our ears. We were watching a live stream of the event. But, other people on Twitter confirmed that he said it.

Gross.

Mayer handled it very well. She just ignored his scuzzball comment.

