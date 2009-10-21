Yahoo Replaces Top Deal Man

Former GE exec Andrew Sigel is Yahoo’s new head of mergers and acquisitions, according to a WSJ interview with Yahoo CFO Tim Morse.



Andrew replaces Yahoo VP Greg Mrva. Still at Yahoo for now — though out of touch, says Kara Swisher — Greg has been asked to find a new job within the company.

While he’ll probably get to buy stuff someday, Andrew’s first big task is to sell off a ton of Yahoo’s properties, including Yahoo Small Business, Hot Jobs, and Zimbra.

Yahoo is trying to shut down, sell, or spin-off lots of businesses these days — even some profitable ones, because new-ish CEO Carol Bartz wants the place to be more focused on its core strategy.

The paring down has some Yahoo execs heading for the door. Last week, respected Right Media VP Anthony Taylor quit, following VP and GM of ad platform strategy, Josh Jacobs and Connected TV boss Patrick Barry.

Now TechCrunch reports Yahoo’s VP of application, Scott Dietzen is going too. Scott came over when Yahoo acquired email startup Zimbra for $350 million in 2007. That business is one of the biggies on the block, so it makes some sense that Scott would feel his time is up at Yahoo.

