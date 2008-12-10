Yahoo Severance Terms (YHOO)

Yahoo (YHOO) is supposed to cut 1,500 employees today. A reader says “layoffs are underway” and offers unconfirmed details about severance terms:



“Last day of work” is Dec. 10th

Employees are considered “on the payroll” through Feb. 13th (accrue vacation, get benefits, etc. during that time).

On Feb 13th, if employee hasn’t found a new job, Y! pays out a 2 month severance in lump sum form

All employees must remain “on call” to answer “reasonable” requests between now and Feb. 13th

Y! employees can’t disparage, etc. the company

For people with line responsibilities, there appear to not have been any transition plans (at least in one example I know of). There’s going to be some confused clients/salespeople tomorrow morning when their e-mails aren’t getting returned.

