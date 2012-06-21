Yahoo Believes It Can Settle Its Patent Dispute With Facebook In The Next Two Weeks

Photo: Flickr/DFarber

Yahoo lawyers believe the company can settle its patent dispute with Facebook in the next two weeks, Bloomberg reports.After Yahoo first sued Facebook over patents earlier this year, Facebook counter-sued.



Now Yahoo wants a two-week extension on the deadline to reply to that lawsuit.

The reason?

Yahoo lawyer Kevin Smith explains in the filing: “The parties are currently engaged in settlement negotiations to resolve this dispute. The parties believe that a further extension will facilitate settlement.”

The settlement is probably going to mean a nice chunk of change for Yahoo – perhaps as much as a few hundred million dollars.

Dealing with a patent fight started by his short-tenured predecessor, Scott Thompson, was one of interim Yahoo CEO Ross Levinsohn’s top short term priorities. Next, expect him to work on patching things up with Microsoft.

