Yahoo Set To Can 1,000--Maybe More*

Remember those mass Yahoo firings? Yes, they’ve been eclipsed by other news in recent days, but our original source said they were scheduled for next week (Tuesday, February 12th).



Terminated Yahoos may want to head for the exits early, of course, because they may be crowded. Kara Swisher has been getting a lot of emails lately.

“I know for a fact that a lot people from search and advertising teams are floating their resumes.”

This is an achingly common email I am getting from all over Yahoo–depressed, resigned, a lot of long digital sighs. Most expect to be laid off or leave the company.

By the way, the buzz around Yahoo is that employees expect Yahoo layoffs previously announced to begin next week and expect them to be higher than the 1,000 targeted.

Auf wiedersehen, Yahoos. We’re bummed for you and for us (shareholders) and about what has happened to this once-awesome company.

*UPDATE: A source is hearing that the New York office in particular will get pounded. Too bad. We work out of that office.

The Yahoo Layoff InfoBase



