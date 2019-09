Yahoo (YHOO) is selling its 1.1% stake in Alibaba.com for close to $150 million.



Alibaba.com shares nearly quadrupled in the last year, so big Purple looks smart here.

Alibaba.com is a publicly traded subsidiary to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Yahoo will retain its 40% stake in the parent company.

