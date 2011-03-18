Exclusive: Yahoo Is About To Sell Delicious For $1-$2 Million

Yahoo is about to close a deal to sell bookmarking site Delicious for $1-$2 million, says a source familiar with the discussions.



Our source isn’t sure what company is buying it, but says it’s a “strategic partner,” something like StumbleUpon. StumbleUpon just raised a fresh $17 million round, so it could easily afford Delicious. We called StumbleUpon for comment and haven’t heard back.

Yahoo’s plan to get rid of Delicious leaked in December. The reason the sale is taking so long is Delicious infrastructure is entirely reliant on Yahoo technology. Yahoo has been taking Delicious off its infrastructure.

Our source says Delicious has zero monetization, but it’s one of the most highly regarded products at Yahoo. People are very loyal to the product, and Yahoo says it’s the most widely used internal property at Yahoo.

The code name for the sale is “Project Dragon,” and our source says the deal could close as soon as next week.

The Next Web previously reported the sale, but pegged the price at $5 million.

