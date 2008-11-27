Yahoo Still Losing Search Share: Time To Do Deal, Focus On Display

Yahoo should do a a search deal with Microsoft now, if only so it can focus on its strengths — on and off network advertising to its tremendously large audience.



Nielsen’s October U.S. search share rankings show Yahoo’s (YHOO) search queries are down 12% year over year, while Google’s (GOOG) are up 8.1%. ComScore’s numbers are only slightly more positive, reporting Yahoo search queries grew 7.7% year over year, but that Yahoo still lost market share since July.

Meanwhile, ComScore’s October 2008 numbers show Yahoo’s ad reach beating Google’s 86% to 83% in the US. Yahoo also came within striking distance of Google’s uniques in October, with 144 million US visitors to Google’s 147 million. Those charts:

.

