Yahoo Says Search Business Is Improving

Yahoo’s search business has largely been a disappointment lately; the decline in Yahoo’s search ad sales accelerated last quarter and the company’s share of the search market dropped nearly a full percentage point last month, according to comScore (NSDQ: SCOR) figures.



But at the Barclays Global Capital Technology Conference this week CFO Tim Morse said the business was on the way up. He said that revenue per search was “making strides” this quarter, in part due to improving economic conditions and the holiday season—but also because of a number of Yahoo-specific initiatives (Asked for specifics, Morse mentioned “tweaks” Yahoo (NSDQ: YHOO) had made to its redesigned home page, which now includes a greater emphasis on search).

