Yahoo Sales People Blew It Because Yahoo Sales Technology Stinks, Says Ex-Yahoo Sales Guy

Photo: AP

Last week, Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz blamed disappointing third quarter display advertising sales on the company’s sales force.“We didn’t have enough sales people in front of the big clients,” she said during an earnings call.



This week, a former Yahoo sales person – who says he left Yahoo two months ago because “I got offered a ton of stock in a company that is about to go public” – wrote us to explain way Yahoo’s sales team fell down on the job.

In a word: technology.

From the ex-Yahoo’s email:

“The systems at Yahoo that sales has to work with are a decade old and in some cases, like CRM, there is no solution. Hell, every company on the planet uses salesforce. Not Yahoo. There is no such thing as current account data in the system.”

“[Bartz] failed to recognise the importance of technology to target advertising to consumers, and today, Yahoo is by far and a way, at the bottom of the pack in terms of targeting. “

“APT, her prized ad server is a disaster and goes down all the time.”

“Right Media had to be totally rebuilt, and also goes down all the time.”

