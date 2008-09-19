Yahoo's TechTicker Trounces Jim Cramer's "Mad Money"

It’s true! On market-crash Monday, Yahoo’s TechTicker video show had 2 million unique viewers and 2.5 million streams. This compares to Jim Cramer’s Mad Money‘s record viewership of 498,000 on the same day.



(Yes, Mad Money‘s an hour long, but still… Cramer’s the most famous market pundit in the history of the universe. For more perspective, CNBC as a whole had an average of 488,000 viewers each hour during the day. TechTicker’s 2.5 million streams, meanwhile, lasted an average of 2.5 minutes apiece. One of the big challenges of comparing TV and online video viewership, obviously, is the ratings cover time instead of events.)

In addition to getting to smuggle some TechTicker bragging into a news story, this means that we get to observe again that Yahoo has one hell of a valuable global distribution platform. Putting unique, complementary content like TechTicker on top of it is a great way to generate incremental revenue.

We don’t think Yahoo should run around the world buying up TV networks and dying newspapers (the latter come with too much baggage, such as trucks, unions, and printing plants), but it would definitely make sense to keep hiring some of the folks who used to work at them.

(What’s TechTicker? Watch the video below to hear economist Nouriel Roubini explain why we’re going to hell in a handbasket and how to make sure your bank deposits don’t get vaporized in a financial system collapse. If there’s just a picture of a bank instead of a video, click here. The videos are usually embeddable, but it seems that in TechTicker’s moment of glory, the embedding tool might have gone on the fritz).



