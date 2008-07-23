Yahoo's Steve Ballmer/Carl Icahn Tab: $36 Million And Counting

While sorting out Yahoo’s not-too-hot Q2, one number immediately jumped out at us: $22 million, the amount Yahoo has spent trying to save itself from the clutches of Steve Ballmer and/or Carl Icahn.



In Yahoospeak, the money was spent on: “outside advisors related to Microsoft’s proposals to acquire all or a part of the Company, other strategic alternatives, the proxy contest, and related litigation defence costs.” Add that to the $14 million Jerry and co spent last quarter, and we’re at $36 million — and the tab is still running for this month and possibly beyond.

Our advice to fuming Yahoo shareholders: Breathe deep, let it out, then look at this chart.

