Yahoo Begs Outsiders To Help Improve Search (YHOO)

What do you if you’re Yahoo and you keep losing share to Google (GOOG)? You outsource search innovation to application developers. Yahoo’s SearchMonkey program came out of private beta today; the company also announced a Google Android-like developer challenge to jump-start interest.



What’s SearchMonkey? The description, via Yahoo’s blog: “Developers can add navigational links, reviews, contact information, and even locations to provide enhanced search listings” with their applications on search pages. Our translation: You can, um, monkey with Yahoo search results, and presumably steer traffic toward your own site.

Why not? Yahoo’s tried and failed to make up ground with Google on its own: It might as well enlist the help of outsiders.

