Yahoo's Sales Staff Shrinks Again

We’ve previously reported that Yahoo’s sales team would be losing bodies when 2007 bonuses were handed out next month. But some folks are headed out the doors already. Via our commenters, we’ve head about two more departures, at least one of which has been described as voluntary:



Charlie Thomas, described as Yahoo’s “best sales strategist”

Betty Park, a sales director last seen promoting Y!’s Panama project; our commenter says Betty left on her own.

Meanwhile, we’re still tracking Yahoos! who’ve left: If you’ve got a name to share, please let us know in comments below or drop us a line at [email protected]

