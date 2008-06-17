Yahoo's Hiring Freeze, Confirmed And Explained (YHOO)

From Silicon Alley Insider: For the past few days, we’ve been trying to recconcile reports that Yahoo has a hiring freeze in place with reports that the company is still hiring. Now a plugged-in tipster makes sense of it for us:



“They are keeping reqs open and continuing to interview but people are only allowed to make offers for 10% of their open reqs. Not technically a complete freeze but pretty darn chilly.”

Thank you, plugged-in tipster, for solving the riddle for us. Now on to the bigger question: What does this mean? As Henry Blodget argued last week, a freeze (or not-quite-a-complete-freeze), means that current business is weak:

So this likely means that, barring a big Icahn move, the outlook for Yahoo’s stock is likely to get worse before it gets better. This will increase the animosity and frustration about Yahoo’s having blown the Microsoft deal, and it will keep the pressure on Jerry as he fights to keep his job.

Meanwhile, we're still happy to hear from other Yahoos with hiring (or non-hiring) tales.

