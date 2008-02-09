Yahoo's D-Day: Postponed

Kara Swisher chimes in with an update on Yahoo’s board: They are indeed meeting this afternoon to talk about the Microsoft offer. But that will only be a teleconference. A full-blown sit-down isn’t scheduled until Wednesday, Kara says.



Could the board–long known for its slooooow response time on pretty much every aspect of Yahoo’s business–decide to enter into negotiations with Microsoft or even just towel-throw it in and accept the bid today?

The former is possible, but not the latter…Today, as part of that effort to stave off the Microsoft bid, [Jerry] Yang will lay out alternative options–including doing that outsourcing deal for search monetization with Google and making cuts in staff–that the board will mull over.

But in the end, Kara argues, this basically a matter of formalitites: Yahoo doesn’t want to sell to MSFT, but it doesn’t have much choice. A Google search deal will be very difficult to pull off because of antitrust concerns, but more important, it still wouldn’t allow YHOO to escape the bear hug.

So Yahoo may throw in the towel today, or even next Wednesday. But it won’t be able to stay in the ring much longer.

