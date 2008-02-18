Yahoo's Board Not Fighting--They're Sleeping

No hard news on the Microsoft-Yahoo front this President’s Day, so we’ll turn to the softer stuff. This week should be interesting, though: Yahoo has now played three Microsoft “alternative” cards, none of which has made shareholders think any less of Microsoft’s bid. It’s possible the company has a couple of final cards to play–Alibaba, Softbank, etc.–but toward the end of the week, these, too, will likely be gone, and the clamor will begin for Jerry to head to the negotiating table.



Meanwhile, Microsoft shareholders continue to hate the deal (more on Mini-Microsoft)-as they should. One danger of Yahoo’s waiting too long to get to the table is that its lack of alternatives will become ever clearer, and Microsoft shareholders will likely get more vocal about how the company shouldn’t raise its bid.

And now, the softer stuff:

Kara Swisher cackles at the idea that Yahoo’s board is fighting about the Microsoft situation, arguing that the most activity you’ll ever see on Yahoo’s board is when they adjust their chaises longues. Kara also profiles the board members.

One of Yahoo’s problems, says Owen Thomas, is that its users are poor. Specifically, they are “blue-collar” folks with “varying lifestyles” from “remote America,” “rural farms and villages,” and “struggling societies.” Google’s users, meanwhile, are “upscale Americans” from “affluent suburbia” and happy “small towns.”

Reuters says that Alibaba has a say in Yahoo’s future because Yahoo is a 39% Alibaba shareholder. Apparently Alibaba’s real parent, the Chinese government, is not keen on the idea that its stock might be owned by a known monopolist. This shouldn’t prevent the deal, but might lead to some backroom horse-trading.

