Yahoo Rolls Out Three New iPhone Apps: Finance, Fantasy Football, Flickr

Yahoo boss Carol Bartz’s special focus on mobile is showing: Yahoo just released three new apps for Apple’s iPhone and two new apps for RIM BlackBerry devices.
They are:
- Yahoo Finance for the iPhone and BlackBerry Bold, Tour, and 8900 series. (This will compete with Bloomberg, AOL Daily Finance, etc.)
- Yahoo Fantasy Football for the iPhone and BlackBerry Bold, Tour, and 8900 series
- Flickr for the iPhone. (This will compete with plenty of indie Flickr apps.)
At first glance, the apps look good, and are a smart move. The last thing Yahoo wants is to lose relevance among iPhone and BlackBerry users.
