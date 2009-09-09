Yahoo Rolls Out Three New iPhone Apps: Finance, Fantasy Football, Flickr

Dan Frommer

Yahoo boss Carol Bartz’s special focus on mobile is showing: Yahoo just released three new apps for Apple’s iPhone and two new apps for RIM BlackBerry devices.

They are:

  • Yahoo Finance for the iPhone and BlackBerry Bold, Tour, and 8900 series. (This will compete with Bloomberg, AOL Daily Finance, etc.)
  • Yahoo Fantasy Football for the iPhone and BlackBerry Bold, Tour, and 8900 series
  • Flickr for the iPhone. (This will compete with plenty of indie Flickr apps.)

At first glance, the apps look good, and are a smart move. The last thing Yahoo wants is to lose relevance among iPhone and BlackBerry users.

