Yahoo Rolls Out Three New iPhone Apps: Finance, Fantasy Football, Flickr

Yahoo boss Carol Bartz’s special focus on mobile is showing: Yahoo just released three new apps for Apple’s iPhone and two new apps for RIM BlackBerry devices.



They are:

Yahoo Finance for the iPhone and BlackBerry Bold, Tour, and 8900 series. (This will compete with Bloomberg, AOL Daily Finance, etc.)

Yahoo Fantasy Football for the iPhone and BlackBerry Bold, Tour, and 8900 series

Flickr for the iPhone. (This will compete with plenty of indie Flickr apps.)

At first glance, the apps look good, and are a smart move. The last thing Yahoo wants is to lose relevance among iPhone and BlackBerry users.

