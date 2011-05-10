Yahoo Gets A Fresh Hire To Run Its Important News And Finance Division

Photo: Perfect Market

Some (relatively) good news for Yahoo. After seeing executives streaming out the doors, it’s now getting some fresh blood coming back in.Today it’s announcing Robertson Barrett will lead its News and Finance division. He’ll be working under Mickie Rosen, the head of Yahoo’s Media Network.



He has been in digital media for a long time working at Tribune, ABC, Time and other stops.

