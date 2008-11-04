Yahoo Replaces Media Boss With Microsoft Exec Dossett

In a release, Yahoo (YHOO) confirmed top media executive Scott Moore will leave the company and named also named Moore’s replacement: former MSN (MSFT) exec Jeff Dossett.



rumour had Dossett leaving his position as executive producer and general manager for the MSN Media Network to join Yahoo in mid-September, but a Microsoft rep denied the news, saying only that Dossett would “seek other opportunities within Microsoft.”

Now might seem to be an odd time to join Yahoo. But Dossett isn’t known for his caution, having taken two years off to climb the highest peaks on each of the seven continents, including Mount Everest in 2004.

See Also:

Yahoo Media Boss Moore Plans Exit (YHOO)

And The Google-Yahoo-AOL Winner Is…Microsoft

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.