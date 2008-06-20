Sue Decker Driving Yahoo Shakeup--Is She Taking Over?

Yahoo’s forthcoming reorganization has made it to the Wall Street Journal…and Jerry’s name is nowhere to be seen:



Yahoo executives are discussing a plan to centralize numerous product groups, such as its mail, search and homepage divisions, into a global product organisation, according to people familiar with the matter. The plan is being pushed by Yahoo President Susan Decker, who has been looking to improve communication between Yahoo’s product teams and overseas sales groups, according to these people…

Some details could be announced as soon as next week, according to people familiar with the plan. Who will lead the group remains in-flux, as do other details. Hilary Schneider, executive vice president for global partner solutions, is likely to oversee revenue and sales, according to these people, and possibly some products that fall outside the global group, such as Yahoo’s media properties.

Jerry was on the east coast this week, trying to sell Washington on the Google deal, and Sue may always have more direct control over the company’s operations. But given the level of turmoil at Yahoo these days, it’s still interesting that, in a company-leaked article on a big reorganization, Jerry’s name didn’t even appear.

Yahoo needs strong, tough, and decisive leadership immediately. Specifically, it needs to clean house of every executive that isn’t committed to a multi-year turnaround, bring in new talent, and then hunker down and execute. This sort of leadership isn’t always popular, especially at the beginning. It’s also not the sort of leadership that one immediately associates with Jerry.

It’s critical, though. If it doesn’t happen, Yahoo will disintegrate.

