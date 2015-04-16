Marissa Mayer explains why Yahoo just renewed its massive search partnership with Microsoft

Yahoo just renewed its search partnership with Microsoft — with modifications.

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer wrote a blog post about it:

Today, I’m excited to announce a renewed search alliance with Microsoft. The agreement opens up significant opportunities in our partnership, enabling both partners to improve the search experience, create value for advertisers, and establish ongoing stability for partners.

You can learn more about it here.

We firmly believe that search is still in its infancy — and this partnership marks the next chapter in our exploration of how to make search truly great. I want to thank Satya Nadella and his team for working closely with us over the past few months to rejuvenate our partnership. Search has, and will continue to be, an incredibly important part of Yahoo, and this new partnership represents a major step forward in our renaissance.

Click here update this story.