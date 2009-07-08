Yahoo Search Pad Is Neat, But Basically Pointless

Yahoo (YAHOO) will release a new search function called Search Pad today, reports VentureBeat.



Here is how it works:

When the application observes that the user is clicking on various links related to a specific topic, it will recognise that as research.

It then starts saving the search results in an online dossier.

Users can take a break from their research and then pick up from where they left off using the dossier that Search Pad saved.

Though the service is similar to the not-so-popular Google Notebook and Microsoft Thumbtack, it is an improvement over them because the search results are saved automatically.

Still, there’s a reason Google decided to stop supporting Notebook. Innovations like Search Pad or Notebook don’t seem much to draw new users to search engines and we’d surprised to see Search Pad have anything but a marginal impact on Yahoo’s search business or overall revenues.

Image: Eduardo Izquierdo

