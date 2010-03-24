Yahoo Lets Users Search For Restaurants By "Sketching" Out An Area On A Map

has released a new iPhone app that lets users search for restaurants by “sketching” out an area on a map.



If you can’t remember the name of a particular restaurant you’ve been too before, or just want to browse for something to eat nearby, this is a neat tool.

You sketch out an area on a map with your finger, and get search results within that region. You can further refine your search by type of food, atmosphere, or rating.

It seems a little inconvenient to have this as a standalone app, but it’s definitely a neat mobile search feature. And it’s free!

