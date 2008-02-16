Yahoo Launches Another Video Site That's Not YouTube

Yahoo’s “new and improved” video site launched last night, loaded up with studio promo material like an Indiana Jones trailer along side user-generated stunts (bed riding!) and “When Pandas Attack.” This is a straight-ahead (would-be) YouTube competitor, with a couple minor distinctions. It appears the top video (the Indiana Jones promo) is a paid placement deal, and Yahoo says its editors will be involved in selecting the best submissions.



The service fits somewhere between Yahoo’s live streaming service Yahoo Live and Hulu, which Yahoo will distribute. Noticed by Valleywag: the site has a link to share video on Flickr, indicating the photo site may soon follow through with long-promised video capability.

