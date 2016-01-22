Yahoo reportedly rejected 'several' offers to buy its core business

Yahoo is reported to have rejected “several” offers to take over its core internet business, Reuters reported Thursday.

It said the potential buyers included a private equity firm, citing three anonymous sources.

The report added that Yahoo will most likely announce its next strategic steps only after its earnings, which is scheduled for February 2.

Yahoo wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Yahoo cancelled its plan to spin off its shares in Asian assets last month, instead deciding to explore a spin off of its core assets. The whole process is expected to take about a year.

That prompted activist investor Starboard to send a letter to Yahoo’s board, demanding a sale of its core business.

Story developing…

