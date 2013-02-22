The Brand-New Yahoo Homepage Is Actually Four Years Old

Photo: IntoNow

We’ve spoken to several Yahoo veterans who rolled their eyes at Yahoo’s big redesign of its homepage—which is such a big deal that CEO Marissa Mayer went on the “Today” show to unveil it.That’s because the stripped-down, modernized design with a river of stories that loads new items as you scroll down dates back to 2009, they say.



The holdup: bureaucracy and a constant state of turnover at the top. Since the beginning of 2009, Yahoo has had six CEOs. And few have focused on improving Yahoo’s core products the way new Mayer has.

The kicker: “It tested poorly” in 2009, one source told us.

Of course, consumers may be more used to a look where new updates load once you scroll to the bottom, since it’s a common feature of most sites they use, from Facebook to Twitter and more.

A Yahoo spokesperson didn’t respond to our request for comment.

