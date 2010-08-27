Yahoo Hiring To Launch Patch- and Chronicle- Local News Killer In San Francisco

Yahoo needed a champion. This guy stood up.

Photo: Yahoo

Moving quickly to leverage its $90 million-ish acquisition of Associated Content, Yahoo has begun recruiting writers to begin building a local news site for the San Francisco area.Though hundreds of news shops of every shape and size already cover Northern California, Yahoo will be an instantly formidable competitor because of its vast market reach.



In a breathless email blast to registered contributors at Associated Content, Yahoo said it is “looking for writers living in or near the San Francisco area (like you!) to write compelling, local content — ranging from highlights of your favourite neighbourhood destinations to metro-wide, first-person reporting assignments covering the stories and topics not typically found in mainstream news media.”

