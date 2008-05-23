Yahoo Ready To Sell, Microsoft Wants Proof Yang and Filo Have Been Gagged

From Silicon Alley Insider: While Microsoft (MSFT) pretends to be earnestly working on the details of a byzantine three-part transaction that will chop up Yahoo (YHOO) and leave Microsoft with its “search business” (whatever that is), Yahoo has hung another FOR SALE sign around its neck (in the WSJ). It also has reminded Microsoft that it’s just inches away from signing that Microsoft-killing Google search deal (translation: clock ticking)



Microsoft, meanwhile, has told Yahoo shareholders (through the WSJ) that it would be happy to buy Yahoo but that those crazy founders are still holding out for a ludicrous $37 (translation: We’re the reasonable ones here; If you want to help get a deal done, call crackpot Yang and tell him to get real):

