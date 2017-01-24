Yahoo beats on earnings and revenue in Q4

Justin Sullivan/Getty Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

Yahoo beat Wall Street’s revenue and profit targets in the last three months of the year, but pushed back the timeframe for when it expects its $4.8 billion acquisition by Verizon to close.

“Given work required to meet closing conditions, the transaction is now expected to close in Q2 of 2017,” Yahoo said on Monday.

Yahoo said it had earnings per share of 25 cents in Q4, beating the average analyst expectation of 21 cents EPS.

The results come as Yahoo moves forward to close its $4.8 billion acquisition by telecommunications giant Verizon.

That deal has been hit with uncertainty since Yahoo’s recent revelation that it had been the victim of several major hacking incidents, affecting more than a billion of its users’ accounts, in recent years.

Yahoo will not be hosting the customary post-earnings conference call with Wall Street analysts because of its pending transaction with Verizon.

Visit Markets Insider for constantly updated market quotes for individual stocks, ETFs, indices, commodities and currencies traded around the world. Go Now!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.