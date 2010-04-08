Yahoo Publishes A Style Guide For The Internet

Here’s what the cover looks like.

Yahoo! is publishing its own stylebook for the Internet.”The Yahoo! Style Guide: The Ultimate Sourcebook for Writing, Editing, And Creating Content For The Digital World” will hit stores on July 6, 2010 at $21.99 for retail. Amazon will sell it for $13.49 before shipping.



Here’s a photo of the galley, snapped by PaidContent’s Rafat Ali.

Chris Barr, Yahoo’s senior editorial director and CNET’s founding editor-in-chief, is the top editor of the book, along with other senior editors at Yahoo!.

According to Amazon’s description of the book: “Is it Web site, website, or web site? What’s the best on-screen placement for a top story? How can I better know my site’s audience? The rapid growth of the Web has meant having to rely on style guides that are intended for print publishing, such as The Chicago Manual of Style, Strunk and White’s The Elements of Style, or The Associated Press Stylebook. But these excellent guides do not address writing for the Internet.”

Well, actually, the AP Stylebook does address many Web terms. But could Yahoo!’s book compete with the traditional bible for media writing?

We called up AP Stylebook’s product manager, Colleen Newvine, who said their guide “has been evolving to include more online guidance.”

She told us AP Stylebook’s 2010 edition, which should hit printers this week, will include a social media section. It will define some terminology like “crowdsourcing” and “retweeting,” but also some tips on how to use social media effectively as a reporter.

“There is definitely a recognition that writers are not all working with ink on paper,” she said. “So many reporters are multi-platform rather than single platform, for print or online or whatever the next thing is.”

Maybe there will soon be a guide for iPad app writers!

As for competition like Yahoo!’s Style Guide, “there have always been multiple stylebooks out there,” she said. “It will be up to writers and readers to decide whether one serves their needs more than others.”

So who is going to buy it? Perhaps all those new Yahoo! News reporters will pick up a copy.

