Yahoo Proxy Vote Scandal: Wait, We Meant To Say "Fire Jerry"

A tempest in a teapot is raging after Yahoo shareholders watched paint dry all day Friday at the shareholder meeting.



Apparently Capital Research and Management, Yahoo’s biggest institutional shareholder, wanted to show CEO Jerry Yang and Chairman Roy Bostock how mad it was at them by casting meaningless votes against them. But Jerry and Roy won in such a landslide that Capital is now convinced that its votes were miscounted. Or miscast. Or something.

Of course, even if all of Capital’s votes were mis-counted as “Yea’s” and now transformed into “Nay’s”, Jerry and Roy would still win in a landslide. But Kara Swisher’s on the case…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.