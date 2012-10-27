PROJECT HOMERUN: Marissa Mayer's New Yahoo Homepage Is Going Wide

Marissa Mayer has a winner: Project Homerun, the crucial redesign of Yahoo’s homepage, is going wider.Yesterday, TechCrunch confirmed our earlier reports with the additional news that more users are seeing a revamped homepage, whose primary feature is a persistent search toolbar that stays with you as you scroll down.



Our sources tell us that this redesign was in the works before Mayer took over. But she has pushed a faster pace of change at the company, setting demanding timelines and quicker action. The rapid expansion of the Project Homerun test shows she’s having a real effect on the company.

