Here's Yahoo's Denial That It Has Anything To Do With PRISM

Like several other tech companies, Yahoo has released a clear denial that it has anything to do with PRISM, the NSA program that supposedly collects user data from Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, and others.



In a post on Tumblr, Yahoo’s general counsel Ron Bell explained that the company will only turn over an individual’s user data when given a court order by the government. Even then, such an order goes through intense scrutiny before Yahoo agrees to comply. (This is standard practice for all Internet companies.)

Here’s the full post from Bell:

We want to set the record straight about stories that Yahoo! has joined a program called PRISM through which we purportedly volunteer information about our users to the U.S. government and give federal agencies access to our user databases. These claims are false.

Yahoo! has not joined any program in which we volunteer to share user data with the U.S. government. We do not voluntarily disclose user information. The only disclosures that occur are in response to specific demands. And, when the government does request user data from Yahoo!, we protect our users. We demand that such requests be made through lawful means and for lawful purposes. We fight any requests that we deem unclear, improper, overbroad, or unlawful. We carefully scrutinize each request, respond only when required to do so, and provide the least amount of data possible consistent with the law.

The notion that Yahoo! gives any federal agency vast or unfettered access to our users’ records is categorically false. Of the hundreds of millions of users we serve, an infinitesimal percentage will ever be the subject of a government data collection directive. Where a request for data is received, we require the government to identify in each instance specific users and a specific lawful purpose for which their information is requested. Then, and only then, do our employees evaluate the request and legal requirements in order to respond—or deny—the request.

We deeply value our users and their trust, and we work hard everyday to earn that trust and, more importantly, to preserve it.

