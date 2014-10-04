Yahoo Is Thinking About A Big Marketing Push, Including New TV Ads

It appears that among other big Yahoo news, the company may also be looking to get back into brand advertising.

Ad Age reports Yahoo has reached out to a number of agencies and reportedly asked a handful of them to prepare campaign pitches for the end of the month. It seems Yahoo may be revving up to create a new brand ad. This could mean print, digital, and even TV campaigns.

Yahoo reached out directly to these agencies according to Ad Age.

Marissa Mayer, the company’s CEO, spoke with Fast Company’s managing director Robert Safian during Advertising Week and there was no mention of an upcoming campaign kick-off.

Mayer did however talk about how proud she is of the brand, saying Yahoo has a history of “a personality and a point of view.” She even threw in a few lines about the company’s mission and goals.

“Our mission is making the world’s daily habits inspiring and entertaining. People come to Yahoo to build on that mission, and you can feel that passion in our products,” Mayer said during her Advertising Week interview.

The company was big on TV ads in past years. If no Yahoo commercials come time mind the signature yodel played at the end of each ad might jog your memory.

Here’s one of Yahoo’s old TV commercials:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.