Yahoo PR VP Adam Grossberg Goes To WebMD

Yahoo’s New York-based VP of corporate communications, Adam Grossberg, is quitting the company and joining WebMD, AdAge editor Michael Learmonth just tweeted.



We’ll miss Adam dealing with Yahoo. He helped us a lot when we wrote that insider-y story about the Associated Content acquisition.

Yahoo keeps losing talent and maybe there’s reason to worry about that.

Here’s the line we’re sure Adam would try to sell us about his departure, if he were still repping Big Purple: Yahoo is a big company, and people leave big companies all the time, so there’s probably no huge fire here.

