Yahoo To Launch Political News Blog

Yahoo (YHOO) will soon launch a new news blog, according to the man who’s going to run it.



Andrew Golis, deputy publisher for politics site Talking Points Memo, wrote on his personal blog yesterday that the site “will be a combination of curation and original reporting, with gregarious linking and sharp, smart writing.”

“In other words, for the folks who read this site for meta journalism news, I’m going to be building a team to bring the most popular news site in the United States into the news link economy.”

A Yahoo spokesperson tells us Andrew’s blog will look a lot like one of the many new sports blogs Yahoo’s launched over the last year and some months.

Yahoo, which is busy shutting down or spinning off lots of properties, is also doubling-down on its media business.

Andrew explained the move:

Needless to say, only an opportunity this intriguing could have possibly lured me away from TPM. My love for the company, for Josh, and for the team he’s built isn’t something that will ever go away. I’ll always be thankful to Josh for the opportunities he’s given me and proud to have contributed to building the site into what it’s become (when I started there, it looked like this). I’m sure TPM will remain a cutting edge producer of engaging, important journalism for years to come.

I’ll have more to say about the Yahoo project as things develop in the weeks to come. The site’s name and the brilliant writers who will grace its pageviews are TBD. Please don’t hesitate to contact me if you have ideas for either.

Photo: jessicavalenti

