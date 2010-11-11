Yahoo Poaches Time Inc's Media President Wayne Powers To Head Up U.S. Sales

Yahoo has hired Wayne Powers, the president of Time Inc’s media group, as head of North American sales, All Things D’s Kara Swisher reports.



Powers replaces Joanne Bradford, who left Yahoo in March for Demand Media.

Here’s the release:

Yahoo! Appoints Wayne Powers to Head North American Advertising Sales

SUNNYVALE, Calif., November 9, 2010–Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ: YHOO) announced today that the company has appointed Wayne Powers as Senior Vice President, Advertising Sales for North America. Powers, who previously served as President of the Time Inc. Media Group, will report directly to incoming Executive Vice President of the Americas, Ross Levinsohn. Powers will be based in Yahoo!’s New York office.

“Wayne is a proven leader and innovator who will bring a wealth of operating expertise and advertiser relationships to Yahoo!,” said Levinsohn. “His record of brand building with advertisers and his focus on driving revenue through creative executions will serve both Yahoo! and Madison Avenue well.”

“Yahoo! is an innovative technology company operating the largest digital media, content and communications business in the world,” said Powers. “This is an irresistible opportunity to expand Yahoo’s industry leading position and drive revenue growth by leveraging its unique combination of science, art and scale.”

Since 2006, Powers has led Time, Inc.’s relationships with Fortune 500 advertisers, created and launched the Time Inc. Digital Network, and driven integrated sales across all Time, Inc. properties.

Previously, he served as President of Media Networks Inc. and Targeted Media at Time Inc., generating record growth at both companies through innovative advertising strategies, including the integration of new product launches across print, internet and mobile. Media Networks was one of the first integrated sales teams within Time Inc. and Powers led the successful launch of Time Inc.’s digital business.

Before joining Time Inc., Powers held several senior level sales executive positions in the consumer packaged goods industry with Nestle and Dole Packaged Foods. He is a graduate of Ohio State University with a BS in marketing.