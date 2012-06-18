Yahoo Poaches Ex-Admeld CEO Michael Barrett From Google

Photo: AdMeld

Interim Yahoo CEO Ross Levinsohn has poached Michael Barrett from Google the company announced this morning.Barrett hasn’t been at Google for very long. He joined last year when it acquired his ad tech company Admeld for $400 million.



At Yahoo, Barrett will get the title “Chief Revenue Officer,” and he will lead all advertising revenue operations globally.

Kara Swisher initially broke the news that Yahoo had poached Barrett.

She explained the significance of the hire:

It is also a clear signal that the Silicon Valley Internet giant is about to make major changes to its ad business going forward. According to numerous sources, Yahoo is again mulling a plan to abandon or sell its large parts of its ad tech business and rely on third-party vendors.

In fact, it has been in talks with Google about taking over its automated ad sales and ad network operations, while focusing instead on premium ad sales and sponsorships. Yahoo is also considering turning its entire search business over to Microsoft, with which it already has an ad partnership with.

