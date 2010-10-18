Yahoo Plans To Copy Facebook Connect

Yahoo will roll out a log-in system similar to Facebook Connect across the web, the Wall Street Journal reports.



Just like with Facebook Connect, you’ll be able to log in to certain sites with Yahoo Connect. From there you could share content you like with people in your Yahoo contacts.

Yahoo hopes this will keep people interested and engaged with Yahoo.

Also, Yahoo gets to spy on you! As it learns what you’re into, it can use that to better target/sell ads.

For what it’s worth, Facebook Connect is already on 1 million sites. That’s not a lot in the grand scheme of the Internet, but it’s the market Yahoo will be competing against.

See Also: Attention AOL, Private Equity – We Know The Exact Price You Need To Offer For Yahoo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.