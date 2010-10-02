Yahoo Pays EVP Hilary Schneider A $420,000 Severance

Yahoo just told the SEC it will pay Hilary Schneider a $420,000 severance.



She’ll resign her position no later than December 31, 2010. After that, she’ll work no later than April 29, helping the company find her replacement.

Earlier today, we broke the news that Yahoo media boss Jimmy Pitaro was quitting the company for a big fancy job at Disney.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.