Yahoo Will Start Integrating Tweets Into Its News Feed

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer just announced a new partnership with Twitter to bring tweets to Yahoo.com’s news feed.



That means you’re going to start seeing tweets from politicians, celebrities, media outlets, and other publishers on your Yahoo homepage.

As part of the integration, Yahoo will also include “relevant and personalised tweets” alongside news stories.

The new integration will roll out over the next few days for Yahoo’s U.S.-based desktop and mobile users. The partnership jibes with Mayer’s intentions to personalise search, as well as with Twitter’s plans to get more into the news business.

Here’s a look at what the integration will look like. Note the tweet from ABC World News and the ability to follow the news organisation on Twitter.

